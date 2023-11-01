 Libra Horoscope | November 2023 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Libra Horoscope | November 2023

By

Libra Horoscope | November 2023

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

Venus comes home to your sign on the 8th and acts as a soothing balm after the disruptive eclipses of October. You're feeling more like yourself and have regained your composure. Just in time to get deadly serious about finances. Having a tighter rein on your resources doesn't necessarily mean holding onto your assets for dear life. Exercising more control over investments and the general circulation of funds could pay off big! Remember, money isn't your only currency. Investing your time, energy, and wealth of ideas in a local project could result in unexpected dividends. You have mental energy to burn!

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher.

