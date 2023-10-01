 Libra Horoscope | October 2023 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Libra Horoscope | October 2023

By

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

This first Libra eclipse in the 18-month Aries-Libra series will bring attention to your relationship patterns and begin a process of transforming them. What are the rules you set up for yourself when connecting with others, and are they still necessary? You may find that you're more restless and impatient with others and desire more independence than usual. This would be a good time to take on a leadership role, or develop trust in your gut instincts. Stories from past relationships may crop up in your consciousness to be analyzed. What needs to be changed, challenged, or deepened?

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

