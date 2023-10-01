Libra Horoscope | October 2023

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

This first Libra eclipse in the 18-month Aries-Libra series will bring attention to your relationship patterns and begin a process of transforming them. What are the rules you set up for yourself when connecting with others, and are they still necessary? You may find that you're more restless and impatient with others and desire more independence than usual. This would be a good time to take on a leadership role, or develop trust in your gut instincts. Stories from past relationships may crop up in your consciousness to be analyzed. What needs to be changed, challenged, or deepened?