Libra Horoscope | October 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

New moon, new you! A solar eclipse in your first house of body, energy, and spirit indicates a bone-deep makeover. Considering that this is a south node eclipse, it might be a "make-under." What types of things get in the way of your agency, your voice, and sense of self? The north node, at the opposite end of your chart suggests that it's other people, or even the idea of other people. What do you imagine they need from you? How does "managing" others contribute to your ego? Let others live by their own instincts so that you can clearly feel your own.