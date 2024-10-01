 Libra Horoscope | October 2024 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Libra Horoscope | October 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

New moon, new you! A solar eclipse in your first house of body, energy, and spirit indicates a bone-deep makeover. Considering that this is a south node eclipse, it might be a "make-under." What types of things get in the way of your agency, your voice, and sense of self? The north node, at the opposite end of your chart suggests that it's other people, or even the idea of other people. What do you imagine they need from you? How does "managing" others contribute to your ego? Let others live by their own instincts so that you can clearly feel your own.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
