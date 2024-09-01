 Libra Horoscope | September 2024 | Libra | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Libra Horoscope | September 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

Our thoughts and feelings are processed by our living tissues. So are the energies, vapors, and vibrations we absorb from others. This month you are especially absorbent. Create the best possible environments to be in and the most nourishing diets for your mind and heart. It's back-to-school time for you in terms of your mental, emotional, and physical health. Get rid of toxic social obligations, replace the water filter, and toss out over-processed food and media content. Feel difficult feelings, and pay attention to the way you distract yourself from them. Feel them all the way through without creating a story about them.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
