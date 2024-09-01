Libra Horoscope | September 2024

LIBRA (September 23–October 23)

Our thoughts and feelings are processed by our living tissues. So are the energies, vapors, and vibrations we absorb from others. This month you are especially absorbent. Create the best possible environments to be in and the most nourishing diets for your mind and heart. It's back-to-school time for you in terms of your mental, emotional, and physical health. Get rid of toxic social obligations, replace the water filter, and toss out over-processed food and media content. Feel difficult feelings, and pay attention to the way you distract yourself from them. Feel them all the way through without creating a story about them.