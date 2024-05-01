May 2025 Astrology Report

click to enlarge Birds With Prominent Yellow, Leslie Roberts, acrylic gouache, colored pencil, ink, graphite on 3/8-inch MDF panel 10"x 8", 2020. From the exhibition “A Field Guide to Birds” at Garrison Art Center through May 5.

May begins with a cluster of planets in sumptuous, stable Taurus, including Venus in her home sign. For those of you who participate in Beltane festivals, you could not ask for more idyllic conditions. By May 15, Mercury joins the party, which brings us to five planets occupying the sign most symbolic of our bodies, the natural world, and material pleasures. It's at this point in the season that we're most in touch with our appetites for comfort, indulgence, and beauty.

The new Moon in Taurus on May 7 would be an auspicious time to quietly assess changing tastes, deficits of rest, and financial security. Taurus also represents economics and our sense of scarcity and abundance. Please stop and smell as many roses as you can, because the cosmological rhythm takes a dramatic turn as we head into the second part of the month.

On the 20th, the Sun enters Gemini, and the pace picks up considerably. We go from smelling roses and napping in the grass to not wanting to miss out on any activity, conversation, or chance at learning something new.

Curiosity and restlessness reach fever pitch on May 23 as a full Moon in Sagittarius has us questing for knowledge, meaning, and experience. Venus enters Gemini on this day as well, turning us toward intellectual delights. On the 25th, the volume gets turned up even more on all the Gemini chatter as Jupiter enters the sign. Jupiter will be in Gemini for approximately one year. During this time we all might feel like gremlins who got fed after midnight. We'll get to experiment with our own dualities, needs for movement, and exponential multiplications. We'll yearn for the multilingual, and turn every "either-or," into "both and more." It could get confusing, but it won't be boring.