Pisces Horoscope | August 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

An intractable problem might solve itself on its own, so don't exhaust yourself. The epiphanies will come if you can step outside of your expectations. Working harder isn't the answer either, and you don't have to prove how smart you are. Just wait. Trust. Get very quiet and pay attention. The only work you should do this month is preparation. Make room for the information to come to you, and create an attractive receptacle. Do your best impersonation of a gorgeous, succulent flower, and the butterflies will land on you. You don't have to chase them.