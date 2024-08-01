 Pisces Horoscope | August 2024 | Pisces | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Pisces Horoscope | August 2024

By

Pisces Horoscope | August 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

An intractable problem might solve itself on its own, so don't exhaust yourself. The epiphanies will come if you can step outside of your expectations. Working harder isn't the answer either, and you don't have to prove how smart you are. Just wait. Trust. Get very quiet and pay attention. The only work you should do this month is preparation. Make room for the information to come to you, and create an attractive receptacle. Do your best impersonation of a gorgeous, succulent flower, and the butterflies will land on you. You don't have to chase them.

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation