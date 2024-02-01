Pisces Horoscope | February 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

While the first part of February has you feeling an uncharacteristic lack of sympathy and ruthless objectivity, know that there's nothing wrong with distancing yourself from others. You may be tempted to judge yourself. Instead, look at this as an opportunity to feel your difference and individuality without the guilt. This will be especially useful at the end of the month at the Virgo full Moon. People will want tangible answers from you and ask you to justify your dreams. You don't owe anybody explanations on their terms, but it might feel grounding to be able to describe what's real to yourself.