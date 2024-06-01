 Pisces Horoscope | June 2024 | Pisces | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Pisces Horoscope | June 2024

By

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

Whether you have biological children, fur babies, students, or other young people in your life, the people you take care of are reminding you to play. Party like you're 10 years old! June could be full of cuddle puddles, puppy piles, and cartwheels on the beach, but it equally favors quiet time with your best friend doing arts and crafts. Do all of your favorite summer camp activities. The full Moon in Capricorn that follows the solstice might tell you to grow up, but we all decide for ourselves what "maturity" means. Maturity and spontaneous expression are not mutually exclusive.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
