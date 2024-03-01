Pisces Horoscope | March 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

Pisces is notorious for over-extending: their compassion, their imagination, their credit limit. Sometimes their sense of what they have gets conflated with the possessions of others. At this month's lunar eclipse, it may become clear exactly how much you owe other people. This may present itself as losing your sense of autonomy or finally getting billed for something you thought was free. Pay your debts graciously and balance the karmic books, there's no wiggling out of this one. Read the fine print—especially in casual arrangements. You could also be on the receiving end of this situation. If so, congratulations!