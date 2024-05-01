 Pisces Horoscope | May 2024 | Pisces | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Pisces Horoscope | May 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

Things at home are sure to get noisy! Whether it's an influx of houseguests this spring or a new addition to the family, the places where you seek repose are becoming quite busy. This could include your own heart and mind. Perhaps you're talking to yourself more, or you're playing referee or translator between multiple personal needs. This could be a very confusing time, and it could be liberating. All the different parts of you or your household combine to create one family. We are all made up of many different parts. They all need to be in dialogue.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
