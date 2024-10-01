Pisces Horoscope | October 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

Do not underestimate your ability to be savvy and judicious in the face of emotional pressure. Don't let any criticism or self-concept of your being a "softy" discourage you from using your keen powers of discernment to untangle situations of enmeshment. Pisces doesn't usually get the credit it deserves for understanding concepts of ownership and sovereignty. With Aries ruling your second house of possessions, you're not above feeling anger when treated unfairly. Pisces deeply understands personal desire, it's just that you choose to operate from a place of fluid compassion. This month, choose a different operating system. Write your name on everything that's yours.