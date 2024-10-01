 Pisces Horoscope | October 2024 | Pisces | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Pisces Horoscope | October 2024

By

click to enlarge Pisces Horoscope | October 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

Do not underestimate your ability to be savvy and judicious in the face of emotional pressure. Don't let any criticism or self-concept of your being a "softy" discourage you from using your keen powers of discernment to untangle situations of enmeshment. Pisces doesn't usually get the credit it deserves for understanding concepts of ownership and sovereignty. With Aries ruling your second house of possessions, you're not above feeling anger when treated unfairly. Pisces deeply understands personal desire, it's just that you choose to operate from a place of fluid compassion. This month, choose a different operating system. Write your name on everything that's yours.

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation