Pisces Horoscope | September 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

On the one hand, you're feeling the pressure to get serious and pick a form. On the other hand, the temptation to dissolve boundaries so that you can embody everything is calling. You were born to swirl and devote yourself to finding the loopholes in rigid doctrines. You are the zodiac's escape artist! The important people in your life might feel nervous about your ephemerality. When they insist that you adhere to certain containers, teach them about the paradox of finding shapes in movement. In reality, all lines blur because nothing is static. An unwavering form is the sign of something manufactured.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
