Sagittarius Horoscope | April 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

Sometimes we feel most alive when we're in the throes of discord, overcoming a daunting challenge, or expressing our unadulterated essence while courting rejection. All of these examples demonstrate the thrill of testing limits—regardless of outcome. You're finding ways to be in your aliveness through the alignment of belief and action. You're no longer trying to align with a result. In fact, any pushback you receive about your actions just provides another opportunity to feel alive. This is not about getting off on conflict, it's about the work of refining your beliefs by holding them to the light.