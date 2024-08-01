 Sagittarius Horoscope | August 2024 | Sagittarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Sagittarius Horoscope | August 2024

Sagittarius Horoscope | August 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

No one needs to force you to shake up your routine, which is good, because your local environment demands it. It's important to greet upsets within your household, friend groups, and neighborhood with a sense of excitement. As you reexamine your philosophies and life experiences, you may get a strong urge to refine your messaging. This may express itself in something as large as a book or other creative offering, and it could be as intimate as the lessons you teach your children. Radical new ways to restructure your work schedule, your diet, or volunteer service activities are supported!

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
