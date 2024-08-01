Sagittarius Horoscope | August 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

No one needs to force you to shake up your routine, which is good, because your local environment demands it. It's important to greet upsets within your household, friend groups, and neighborhood with a sense of excitement. As you reexamine your philosophies and life experiences, you may get a strong urge to refine your messaging. This may express itself in something as large as a book or other creative offering, and it could be as intimate as the lessons you teach your children. Radical new ways to restructure your work schedule, your diet, or volunteer service activities are supported!