Sagittarius Horoscope | February 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

You're about to get a glimpse into the origins of your opinions and mental habits. You'll be able to decipher information from indoctrination, and once you do, you'll truly be able to think independently. Experiment locally. What do most of your neighbors, coworkers, and social media contacts think about current events? Where do they get their information? Do you agree with them? If not, why? Would you feel comfortable challenging them? The more willing you are to seek information from alternative sources and understand how you process information, the more comfortable you'll be as a dissenter. Your mind is cracking open!

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

