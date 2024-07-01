Sagittarius Horoscope | July 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

Every single thing that's ever happened to you is a resource—something that supports you. When you realize the experiences, objects, and relationships you've accumulated up to this moment are things you can fall back on, you can be open to what's in front of you. However, you do have to lean back. Do you trust in your own wealth? If you don't, chances are you'll close off to opportunities that are right in front of you. Take inventory. You have more than you think. You may even be able to get rid of false supports that are just taking up space.