Sagittarius Horoscope | June 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)



Some would say that you should never do business with family, but this month, depending on other factors, you may have a lot to gain from your kin. There may be a family business or other project that pays off financially—or adds to the value of your life in another way. There’s also a focus on family inheritance. Aside from collecting money that might be owed to you, you may also notice other gifts such as talents, temperaments, or responsibilities that have been handed down. This month will also highlight how you feel about the vulnerability of sharing.

