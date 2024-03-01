Sagittarius Horoscope | March 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

Being one of the more fiery communicators of the zodiac, Sagittarius doesn't usually need the same kinds of support for self-expression that other signs need. They know what they believe and shout it from the rooftops. This month's lunar eclipse in Libra may give you some valuable feedback as to how your rants, raves, diatribes, and sermons are landing. It's possible that some tweaks might need to be made to maintain a more robust connection with your constituents, audience, or benefactors. This is less about changing your message to please anybody and more about refining your presentation.