Sagittarius Horoscope | November 2023

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

Before you open your mouth, hit send, or post, ask yourself what you're trying to accomplish. Are the communications you're offering in alignment with your mission, and the style you're using to get your point across? The ego is looking to demonstrate itself through story, and the temptation is strong over the next couple of months to coerce your side of the story into a universal truth. Just because you're on fire about a belief, desire, or opinion doesn't make it an objective fact. You can be very convincing at this time through sheer passion, but wouldn't you rather be inspirational? 

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

