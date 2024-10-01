 Sagittarius Horoscope | October 2024 | Sagittarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Sagittarius Horoscope | October 2024

By

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

You’re usually not one who cares too much about the social politics that surround you. “I am who I am, I said what I said, now deal with it.” This month, however, you could learn a lot by paying attention to your colleagues, comrades, and the communities you circulate through. There’s a pattern of relating to larger groups of people that is up for review. By paying closer attention to cliques, cool kids, outcasts, and rebels, you can get specific about the people you look to for support. You are not for everyone, but playing nice with the right people could pay off big. 

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
