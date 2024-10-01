Sagittarius Horoscope | October 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

You’re usually not one who cares too much about the social politics that surround you. “I am who I am, I said what I said, now deal with it.” This month, however, you could learn a lot by paying attention to your colleagues, comrades, and the communities you circulate through. There’s a pattern of relating to larger groups of people that is up for review. By paying closer attention to cliques, cool kids, outcasts, and rebels, you can get specific about the people you look to for support. You are not for everyone, but playing nice with the right people could pay off big.