Sagittarius Horoscope | September 2023

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)
You’re doing the delicate work of figuring out how to fit your fiery beliefs and grand visions into a practical system. At the moment, it may feel like the world, as it is, is too small to contain all the possibilities you’d like to make realities. You’re about to learn some hard and valuable lessons in the art of editing and distillation. You may have to “kill your darlings,” as it were, to manifest the dream that burns brightest, but this is a necessary step in becoming an artisan. Finding a purpose for your passion is ultimately healing as well.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston

