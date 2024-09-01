 Sagittarius Horoscope | September 2024 | Sagittarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Sagittarius Horoscope | September 2024

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

If you were a house, your basement would be filling up with water this month. Your fiery temperament tends to mask a lot of nebulous emotion and uncomfortable memories that you don't know what to do with. It's so much easier to exist in the energetic and intellectual plane. It's so much easier to be forward-thinking, chasing dreams and crusading for your ideals and your people. The emotional tides that are rising, threaten to dampen some of your fire. It's important to familiarize yourself with feelings of uncertainty and vulnerability so that you remember that you inhabit a body. 

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
