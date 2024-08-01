Scorpio Horoscope | August 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

Unexpected shifts in relationships may prompt changes on the home and work front. It's also important that you don't try to control what your partners do, even if their behavior seems rash. In your chart, there appears to be a domino effect regarding swift change and the need to restructure personal and public life. For instance, a partner's new job might require a change of residence, which then requires you to make an occupational change. Instead of resisting, allow any surprises that come up to inform you. When the building blocks of life tumble, explore the new paths that open up.