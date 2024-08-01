 Scorpio Horoscope | August 2024 | Scorpio | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Scorpio Horoscope | August 2024

By

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

Unexpected shifts in relationships may prompt changes on the home and work front. It's also important that you don't try to control what your partners do, even if their behavior seems rash. In your chart, there appears to be a domino effect regarding swift change and the need to restructure personal and public life. For instance, a partner's new job might require a change of residence, which then requires you to make an occupational change. Instead of resisting, allow any surprises that come up to inform you. When the building blocks of life tumble, explore the new paths that open up. 

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
