Scorpio Horoscope | February 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

The lives of those who came before us hold many mysteries. You may find yourself compelled to start a little digging into the past for information about the people you're descended from. Do not dismiss this urge as a casual curiosity though. There's valuable information in your past that will help you make foundational changes that will improve your circumstances in the future. You now have an opportunity to interrupt ancestral cycles by pulling them up by their roots—or consciously propagate them in your own special way. How are you altering your family story regarding belonging and safety?