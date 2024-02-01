 Scorpio Horoscope | February 2024 | Scorpio | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Scorpio Horoscope | February 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

The lives of those who came before us hold many mysteries. You may find yourself compelled to start a little digging into the past for information about the people you're descended from. Do not dismiss this urge as a casual curiosity though. There's valuable information in your past that will help you make foundational changes that will improve your circumstances in the future. You now have an opportunity to interrupt ancestral cycles by pulling them up by their roots—or consciously propagate them in your own special way. How are you altering your family story regarding belonging and safety?

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

