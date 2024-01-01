Scorpio Horoscope | January 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

A mental contraction that's happening right now makes it easier to locate valuable nuggets of information and put them to use. You can decipher the signal from the noise. Another possibility is that your mind, in its contracted state, may become a little dry and heavy. Unnecessary dark moods can accompany a mind that is solely focused on material realities. Some imagination can keep you balanced. Your mental contractions can also signify imminent birth! Maybe the gestation period of your dreams or ideas is coming to a close and you're ready to make a declaration.