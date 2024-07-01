 Scorpio Horoscope | July 2024 | Scorpio | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Scorpio Horoscope | July 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

The familiar structures in your life, which include your ruthlessly organized mind, might need some freeing up. Don't dismiss on principle new ways of interpreting the world around you, especially if those ways seem "soft." Hard data tells only a small part of any story. Look beyond the usual sources to keep yourself informed. For example, if you tend to favor Western philosophy, complement that knowledge with Eastern wisdom studies. If you rely on local news outlets, broaden your scope by following a journalist on another continent. This will prepare you for some unexpected conversations with new people about to enter your sphere.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
