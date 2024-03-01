Scorpio Horoscope | March 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

There are big things on the horizon for you in terms of partnerships next month. To prepare for these epic portals, it's time to do some aggressive spring cleaning. The kind of cleansing you need will require a tool that looks more like a scalpel than a broom, and might require some sweat. You're digging into the roots of old relational patterns and centering your personal well-being in the organization of your day-to-day routines. This should set you up nicely for the ground-breaking realizations about your relational life that are emerging. Stay in your own lane, and hydrate!