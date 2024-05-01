Scorpio Horoscope | May 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

Your propensity for diving down mysterious rabbit holes is rewarded over the next 12 months. The most compelling information will be located in the minds, hearts, and bank accounts of other people. You seem to be developing a sixth sense about who has precisely the resources, talents, and expertise you need to make profound changes to material circumstances. This will require you to trust your collaborators, lest you scare them off with stringent tests of virtue. Idle curiosities turn into obsessions, and the more taboo a subject is, the greater its lure. Others are just as curious about the mysteries you hold.