Scorpio Horoscope | October 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

The portmanteau "frenemy" made from the words "friend" and "enemy," describes relationships that are maintained for superficial benefit that are built on the foundation of distrust, ill-will, or other nefarious agendas. Right now, you have the opportunity to weed out and dispense with people that consistently sabotage your best efforts or drain your life force. You'll also be able to address the reasons why you've entertained these relationships as long as you have. You may be surprised to find that you are your own worst frenemy. How are you doing a disservice to yourself while making it all seem okay?