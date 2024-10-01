 Scorpio Horoscope | October 2024 | Scorpio | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Scorpio Horoscope | October 2024

By

Scorpio Horoscope | October 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

The portmanteau "frenemy" made from the words "friend" and "enemy," describes relationships that are maintained for superficial benefit that are built on the foundation of distrust, ill-will, or other nefarious agendas. Right now, you have the opportunity to weed out and dispense with people that consistently sabotage your best efforts or drain your life force. You'll also be able to address the reasons why you've entertained these relationships as long as you have. You may be surprised to find that you are your own worst frenemy. How are you doing a disservice to yourself while making it all seem okay?

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
