Scorpio Horoscope | September 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

You actually love the deep end of the pool and don't understand the people who wade in the shallow end for what seems like an eternity. You're ready to jump in! When Venus enters your sign on the fall equinox, you are at your mysterious, magnetic, penetrating best. The qualities that you possess which usually overwhelm or frighten others, become quite alluring, and this bolsters your self-esteem immensely. This is especially useful because you're also starting a new chapter with regard to your self-expression, creative projects, and risk-taking. Use the inspiration you get from the children in your life.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
