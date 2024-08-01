Taurus Horoscope | August 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

When I look at your chart for this month, an image of the Incredible Hulk comes to mind, and his clothes—or lack thereof. It's as if the casing around your body or your presence can't contain you anymore. Your movement is limited. When a key piece of insight drops into your consciousness around the full Moon, it creates enough pressure to help you bust out of roles and structures that are too confining. You can't control when or where this will happen, but you can start stitching together a new outfit that gives you more space.