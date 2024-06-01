 Taurus Horoscope | June 2024 | Taurus | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Taurus Horoscope | June 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

As Mars enters your sign, you begin to feel strong and steady after a peripatetic spring. You have mastery over your own body and the confident sense of agency that goes with it. You could simply enjoy this upgrade in wellbeing, or you could boldly assert your desires and go after them in a graceful yet powerful manner, like Muhammad Ali, a Mars in Taurus native. The things and people you desire the most might be very close by. You'll find great comfort by getting more involved with the people in your community—or in your very own family.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
