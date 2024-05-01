 Taurus Horoscope | May 2024 | Taurus | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Taurus Horoscope | May 2024

By

click to enlarge Taurus Horoscope | May 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

Just as you were settling into your relaxing element, you're prodded to get up and get out into the fray towards month's end. There are people to meet and multiple places you have to be—maybe all at once! People want what you've got, and it's time to play Let's Make a Deal. Reevaluate what you have and what it's worth. This includes what's in your bank account and what's in your toolbox of skills. What is it all worth to you? When you can answer that question, and feel good about it, you'll be ready to negotiate some exchange rates.

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation