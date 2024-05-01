Taurus Horoscope | May 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

Just as you were settling into your relaxing element, you're prodded to get up and get out into the fray towards month's end. There are people to meet and multiple places you have to be—maybe all at once! People want what you've got, and it's time to play Let's Make a Deal. Reevaluate what you have and what it's worth. This includes what's in your bank account and what's in your toolbox of skills. What is it all worth to you? When you can answer that question, and feel good about it, you'll be ready to negotiate some exchange rates.