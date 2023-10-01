 Taurus Horoscope | October 2023 | Taurus | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Taurus Horoscope | October 2023

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

While it's true that your body and the earth are solid, tangible, material things, they can also be penetrated, transformed, and infused. Does that make you uncomfortable? What if the purpose of your strong, solid being was to hold the ephemeral forces of feeling, energy, and imagination? What if your job was to be the best vessel you can be for such things? The most powerful emotions cannot break you if you allow them to change you. You will always be sturdy, but at this month's lunar eclipse, allow your shape to be changed by forces beyond your control.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies.

