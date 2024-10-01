Taurus Horoscope | October 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

How do you balance all-encompassing passion for other people with your need to maintain healthy relationship habits? Your astrology suggests that you will have to reckon with some unruly and rather delicious opportunities to lose yourself in a new obsession. You don't need to resist these urges, but you might want to tie a safety cord around your waist so that you don't get lost in the abyss of another person. Extreme feelings expand our nervous system's capacity to process richer emotions. This is a good thing, but you must prepare yourself for this kind of intensity.