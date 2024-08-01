Virgo Horoscope | August 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

The need to control chaos might be overwhelming this month, but I'd suggest you don't bother. Chaos is an unavoidable and necessary part of change. Any attempts to wrangle, organize, or impose your will on your environment will be thwarted, and you'll be left frustrated and tired. The world needs Virgo at its best right now, so better to put your efforts toward observing and learning the language of the uncontrollable. You will be left with a completely new and workable paradigm with which to operate in. You will have to sacrifice all old expectations.