 Virgo Horoscope | August 2024 | Virgo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Virgo Horoscope | August 2024

By

Virgo Horoscope | August 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

The need to control chaos might be overwhelming this month, but I'd suggest you don't bother. Chaos is an unavoidable and necessary part of change. Any attempts to wrangle, organize, or impose your will on your environment will be thwarted, and you'll be left frustrated and tired. The world needs Virgo at its best right now, so better to put your efforts toward observing and learning the language of the uncontrollable. You will be left with a completely new and workable paradigm with which to operate in. You will have to sacrifice all old expectations.

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation