Virgo Horoscope | July 2024

Virgo Horoscope | July 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

Guilt is a pretty useless feeling. It doesn't motivate us to improve, repair, or take action. If anything, all guilt does is promote hiding and shame. This leads me to believe that some people experience guilt itself as a guilty pleasure. If we are "bad" enough and "wrong" enough, why would we even bother trying to do something useful or brave? We'll think we don't deserve to succeed, let alone enjoy and express ourselves. All guilt does is let us off the hook for taking the risks we need to in order to claim our own joy. Please don't fall into this trap.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
