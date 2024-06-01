 Virgo Horoscope | June 2024 | Virgo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Virgo Horoscope | June 2024

By

click to enlarge Virgo Horoscope | June 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

Pragmatic and critical Virgos are definitely not above getting all mushy and sentimental. This month, your heart feels more tender, and you're willing to reveal your soft underbelly. Doing so might even motivate the people in your sphere to cooperate with you. Trusting others with your emotions is contagious and creates an environment of sympathy. The women in your life also become more important to you, as well as issues that are particular to women and feminine principles. You may be especially moved to protect the more vulnerable people in your life. Doing so would also be especially joyful now.

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation