Virgo Horoscope | June 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

Pragmatic and critical Virgos are definitely not above getting all mushy and sentimental. This month, your heart feels more tender, and you're willing to reveal your soft underbelly. Doing so might even motivate the people in your sphere to cooperate with you. Trusting others with your emotions is contagious and creates an environment of sympathy. The women in your life also become more important to you, as well as issues that are particular to women and feminine principles. You may be especially moved to protect the more vulnerable people in your life. Doing so would also be especially joyful now.