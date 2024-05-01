 Virgo Horoscope | May 2024 | Virgo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Virgo Horoscope | May 2024

Virgo Horoscope | May 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

Repeat after me, Virgo: "I do not need to be perfect to deserve visibility." The same goes for your projects. You are a never-ending work in progress, as we all are, and that is beautiful. Besides, if you're hiding, how are any new collaborators going to find you? The scope of what you're trying to accomplish in life is expanding and you're going to need help bringing a multitude of ideas to fruition. You're about to get more appreciation for your adaptability and communication skills. These would be the things to showcase right now. Perfection is static. You need movement.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
