 Virgo Horoscope | November 2023
Virgo Horoscope | November 2023

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

Any relationships or partnerships that unraveled over the summer now have a chance to move forward with a new structure and sense of clarity. Saturn is now being roused from its retrograde and can better contain the unwieldy emotions and fluctuating desires inherent in all unions. Saturn's move forward will also be extra helpful at managing an influx of activity and unusual amount of excitability at home. Escaping into work projects or dialogue with colleagues who are not in your intimate sphere might help to discharge an abundance of energy looking for expression.

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for November 2023

