Virgo Horoscope | November 2023

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

Any relationships or partnerships that unraveled over the summer now have a chance to move forward with a new structure and sense of clarity. Saturn is now being roused from its retrograde and can better contain the unwieldy emotions and fluctuating desires inherent in all unions. Saturn's move forward will also be extra helpful at managing an influx of activity and unusual amount of excitability at home. Escaping into work projects or dialogue with colleagues who are not in your intimate sphere might help to discharge an abundance of energy looking for expression.