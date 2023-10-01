Virgo Horoscope | October 2023

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

With Venus finally entering your sign after five months of hanging out on your front porch, you're breathing a sigh of relief. You may have spent the summer wondering where your sweetness, joie de vivre, and money went. As Venus crosses your ascendant (or Sun) on October 8, treat yourself with something wholesome and nourishing. Get a new haircut or outfit. Spend the whole day foraging herbs and picking flowers. Have a manual therapist address the knots in your shoulders. This past summer was a deep dive for your soul. Autumn is a restoration of your body.