 Virgo Horoscope | October 2024
Virgo Horoscope | October 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

It's helpful to do some relationship inventory every so often to keep affairs balanced. Of course, this should include self-questioning as to what you bring to the people in your life. We're here on this earth to be useful to each other. Even the most seemingly individualistic endeavor is in relationship to a multitude of conditions and people that surround it. You're reaping what you've sown in your partnerships. It's time to celebrate the fruits of what you've done together, or, settle the score. Don't get angry. Get even (but remember that balance is ever-shifting).

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
