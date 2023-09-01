Virgo Horoscope | September 2023

With Mercury zigzagging through your first house, I’m imagining the back-and-forth motion of a blade being sharpened on a stone. There’s something you’re honing. Whether it’s your body, your mind, or a personal project, be careful not to over-scrape or press too hard. There’s rigor, and then there’s burn out, which actually dulls the mind and senses. You’re being tasked this month to find the sharpest edge of your abilities without going over that edge. There is work to be done though, and new methods and systems to implement that result in the highest quality with less effort.