 Virgo Horoscope | September 2023 | Virgo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Virgo Horoscope | September 2023

By

click to enlarge Virgo Horoscope | September 2023
VIRGO (August 23–September 23)
With Mercury zigzagging through your first house, I’m imagining the back-and-forth motion of a blade being sharpened on a stone. There’s something you’re honing. Whether it’s your body, your mind, or a personal project, be careful not to over-scrape or press too hard. There’s rigor, and then there’s burn out, which actually dulls the mind and senses. You’re being tasked this month to find the sharpest edge of your abilities without going over that edge. There is work to be done though, and new methods and systems to implement that result in the highest quality with less effort.

Tags

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for September 2023

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation