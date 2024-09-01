Virgo Horoscope | September 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

Some new challenges and realizations regarding where you have been too critical, or not critical enough, will come to the fore. This could create a turning point in partnerships through forgiveness, compassion, and the ability to heal old disputes. However, there is also the potential to become incredibly ungrounded, needlessly sacrificial, and hoodwinked by your own fantasies and fears. It will be very easy to project your own emotions onto other people at this time, but that's not necessarily a recipe for disaster. If you're aware that you're emotionally projecting, you could learn a whole lot about yourself right now.