May 11, 2017 House & Home » Gardening

17th Annual Trade Secrets Rare Plant and Garden Antique Sale 

By
click image STEPHANIESTANTONPHOTOGRAPHY
  • StephanieStantonPhotography
Trade Secrets is back and better than ever! The oh-so-popular two-day garden event drawing thousands of garden enthusiasts to Connecticut’s Litchfield Hills includes the rare plant and garden antique sale on Saturday, May 13.

“About this time every year, I get very excited about the thought of all the plants I’m going to find and the chance of finding a new garden ornament at Trade Secrets. I go with a list that’s soon forgotten about once I get on the field and see all the wonderful things the dealers have brought. Hope to see you there!” said interior designer Bunny Williams who help found Trade Secrets in 2000.

Saturday features over 60 vendors. Garden enthusiasts will find rare plant specimens from specialized growers and some of the nation’s best-known small nurseries; and furniture, antiques, cloches, wrought iron fencing, garden statuary and so much more from the choicest purveyors of garden antiques. Tickets can be purchased day-of. Early Bird $125 from 8 – 10 am with continental breakfast; Regular Admission $50 from 10 – 3 pm; and Late Bloomer $25 from 1 – 3 pm. More information visit tradesecretsct.com or call 860-364-1080.

Trade Secrets is a fundraiser for Women’s Support Services (WSSDV), a not-for-profit organization that seeks to create a community free of domestic violence and abuse through intervention, prevention and education. “We are so fortunate each year to have so much support for Trade Secrets,” said Dr. D. Elizabeth Mauro, Executive Director of WSSDV. “This past year we helped more than 527 victims of domestic violence, 41 of whom were children, and our hotline fielded over 515 calls. This fundraiser provides necessary funding for the programs and services that help us to create a community free of domestic violence and abuse.”

WSSDV offers free, confidential, client-centered services focused on safety, support advocacy and community outreach. www.wssdv.org or call 860-364-1080 or 24/7 Hotline # 860-364-1900.

Trade Secrets 2017 Garden Tour is sold out.

