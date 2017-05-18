Home Giveaways Archive Video Photos Directory Events Podcast
Special Sections:

May 18, 2017 Arts & Culture » Museums

Pin It
Share

Franklin D. Roosevelt Home, Library & Museum Hosts Memorial Day Events 

By
click image 8dw_featuredevent_dutchess_5.18.17.jpg
The Franklin D. Roosevelt home, Presidential Library & Museum will host exciting events over Memorial Day Weekend from Friday, May 26th through Monday, May 29th to recount our rich American history.

14TH ANNUAL USO SHOW

An evening of WWII-era entertainment transports visitors back to the Roosevelt days on Friday, May 26, as the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum presents its 14th annual USO Show. Patterned after the WWII-era shows put on to entertain American troops serving around the globe, it features two hours of entertainment including live Big Band music from the 1930s and ‘40s, comedy and juggling, and historic newsreels. Pre-registration is required as seating is limited at https://goo.gl/Xy7fBY. Henry A. Wallace Center at 7 pm.

WORLD WAR II ENCAMPMENT & MILITARY DISPLAYS

On Saturday and Sunday, May 27 & 28, the Roosevelt Library and The Duffle Bag (of Patterson) present a historic military displays and a World War II encampment on the Library's front lawn. Re-enactors in battle dress are on hand to share their love of history with visitors. Collections of military uniforms, weapons, and insignia from 1917 to the present are displayed. Customized dog tags are available for purchase.

This year's encampment features members of the 240th Military Police Battalion, a National Park Service and Roosevelt Library living history program. The military policemen are on hand all weekend to present the history of their unit, and demonstrate military equipment, including a period communications system. FREE! 11am - 4 pm.

ROSE GARDEN MEMORIAL SERVICE

On Memorial Day, May 29, the National Park Service hosts a graveside memorial service at 1:30 pm in the Rose Garden at the Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site. Director of Dutchess County Veterans Services, Nelson Eddy Rivera, USN (Ret), is the featured speaker. Community organizations present wreaths in honor of President Roosevelt, including American Legion Post #1303, American Legion Post #1466, Town Of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, Roosevelt-Vanderbilt Historical Association, The Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Partnership, The Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library, and the National Park Service. Free; take part in this very American event to honor the servicemen and women who gave the ultimate gift to preserve our freedom and way of life.

Regular admission is charged for touring the Presidential Library and National Park Service Historic Sites, located at 4079 Albany Post Road/Route 9 in Hyde Park.

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Museums »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Behold! New Lebanon

    The first living museum of contemporary life hosts Saturday programs for the whole family.
    • by Leah Habib
    • Jul 1, 2016

  • Isabel Lewis: "Occasions and Other Occurences"

    Isabel Lewis, DJ, lecturer, choreographer, and dancer will be performing her "occurrences" every Saturday and Sunday through July 17 at Long Dock Park in Beacon.
    • by Leah Habib
    • Jul 1, 2016

Hudson Valley Events

submit event
Events
Music
Places Directory

EVENTS TODAY May 24

Getting On With It

Wed., May 24, 5-6:30 p.m. — Book talk with Coach and Author, Peter Heymann. He will read from...

The Secret Sisters and Cheyenne Medders

Wed., May 24, 7 p.m.

View all of today's events

Related to Museums

More by Chronogram Staff

  • Spice It Up at Skyway’s Classic Wing Thing | June 17th

    You bring the side dishes; Skyway Camping Resort provides the wings and sauces! When you schedule your next luxury camping trip, plan it around this annual event in the Catskills. Skyway Classic Wing Thing: June 17, 2017.
    • by Chronogram Staff
    • May 18, 2017

  • 17th Annual Trade Secrets Rare Plant and Garden Antique Sale

    The Northeast’s garden event of the year is May 13th! Trade Secrets Rare Plant and Garden Antiques Sale in Sharon CT features over 60 of the finest plant and garden antiques vendors from the northeast region and beyond.
    • by Chronogram Staff
    • May 11, 2017

  • Major Upcoming Events in Dutchess County

    Dutchess County hosts a variety of events each year, featuring the Walkway Marathon, which will include a Half Marathon and 5K, Dutchess Dragon Boat Race along the Hudson River, and ongoing Great Estates Pass showcasing the rich history in the area.
    • by Chronogram Staff
    • May 4, 2017
  • More »

Hudson Valley Tweets

Chronogram

ARTS & CULTURE

KIDS & FAMILY

EDUCATION

FOOD & DRINK

VIDEO

HOROSCOPES

HOUSE & HOME

LIFESTYLES

NEWS & POLITICS

SPIRITUALITY

WELLNESS

HUDSON VALLEY TOWNS