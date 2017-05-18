Franklin D. Roosevelt Home, Library & Museum Hosts Memorial Day Events 

click image
The Franklin D. Roosevelt home, Presidential Library & Museum will host exciting events over Memorial Day Weekend from Friday, May 26th through Monday, May 29th to recount our rich American history.
14TH ANNUAL USO SHOW
An evening of WWII-era entertainment transports visitors back to the Roosevelt days on Friday, May 26, as the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum
presents its 14th annual USO Show. Patterned after the WWII-era shows put on to entertain American troops serving around the globe, it features two hours of entertainment including live Big Band music from the 1930s and ‘40s, comedy and juggling, and historic newsreels. Pre-registration is required as seating is limited at https://goo.gl/Xy7fBY
. Henry A. Wallace Center at 7 pm.
WORLD WAR II ENCAMPMENT & MILITARY DISPLAYS
On Saturday and Sunday, May 27 & 28, the Roosevelt Library and The Duffle Bag (of Patterson) present a historic military displays and a World War II encampment on the Library's front lawn. Re-enactors in battle dress are on hand to share their love of history with visitors. Collections of military uniforms, weapons, and insignia from 1917 to the present are displayed. Customized dog tags are available for purchase.
This year's encampment features members of the 240th Military Police Battalion, a National Park Service and Roosevelt Library living history program. The military policemen are on hand all weekend to present the history of their unit, and demonstrate military equipment, including a period communications system. FREE! 11am - 4 pm.
ROSE GARDEN MEMORIAL SERVICE
On Memorial Day, May 29, the National Park Service hosts a graveside memorial service at 1:30 pm in the Rose Garden at the Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site
. Director of Dutchess County Veterans Services, Nelson Eddy Rivera, USN (Ret), is the featured speaker. Community organizations present wreaths in honor of President Roosevelt, including American Legion Post #1303, American Legion Post #1466, Town Of Hyde Park, Dutchess County, Roosevelt-Vanderbilt Historical Association, The Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Partnership, The Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library
, and the National Park Service
. Free; take part in this very American event to honor the servicemen and women who gave the ultimate gift to preserve our freedom and way of life.
Regular admission is charged for touring the Presidential Library and National Park Service Historic Sites, located at 4079 Albany Post Road/Route 9 in Hyde Park.