Parting Shot: May 2017 

click to enlarge "Burst" by Linda Stillman. Used coffee filters, acrylic medium, plastic cap. 9.25 x 19.25 x .5 inches, 2008-2016.

Linda Stillman uses collages, installations, paintings, and sculptures to investigate the concepts of time, memory, and our interaction with nature. Stillman says that "everyday, often meaningless or overlooked objects and fleeing moments of experience, and the way in which they are collected, preserved, and remembered," are of particular interest to her.

Stillman's work showcases her marvel of nature and materials world and not to take either for granted. The cycle of life is to change, grow, die, and disappear. Her pieces document this cycle as acts of remembrance. Stillman hopes her visuals will help us "hold on to our memories of the world around us."

Linda Stillman's latest work can be seen as a part of the "Off the Walls: From Junk to Art," an exhibit of recycled materials curated by sculptor Willie Cole. The group show runs through May 27 at the Greene County Council on the Arts Gallery in Catskill, as well as in other public spaces along Main Street in Catskill. (518) 943-3400.