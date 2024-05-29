A Guide to to the Newburgh Waterfront

The Newburgh waterfront is a lively spot for food and recreation, offering picturesque views of the Hudson River. Whether you arrive by boat, foot, or car, and whether you’re into laid-back barbecue vibes, upscale dining at Blu Pointe, or beach-inspired cocktails at the Jet Set Tiki, there's something tasty for everyone. And when you’re full, hop on a boat tour with Hudson River Adventures or unwind at the Riverview Salon & Medspa.

Billy Joe’s Ribworks | 26 Front Street

Known for its finger-licking barbecue and lively atmosphere, Billy Joe’s Ribworks is a go-to Newburgh spot for BBQ enthusiasts. The restaurant boasts a spacious outdoor deck overlooking the river, where guests can feast on tender ribs, pulled pork, and brisket while enjoying live music performances. Appetizers like mac bites and chicken tenders serve as enticing starters, while selections like buffalo wings and famous smoked spuds cater to those seeking savory delights. The menu also includes specialty sandwiches and burgers such as the hickory burger and classic Billy Joe’s cheeseburger. Follow Billy Joe’s on social media for info on live music, DJs, and events like waterfront country line dancing.

Beso Taco Bar | 120 Front Street

Beso Taco Bar offers a vibrant celebration of Baja Mexican cuisine with a modern twist. Their menu features a variety of dishes inspired by Mexican street food, including pinche nachos, lobster aquachile ceviche, and an array of tacos such as al pastor, charcoal chicken, and crispy fish. Guests can also enjoy craft cocktails like “El Jefe,” a mezcal-based drink with sweet vermouth and charred orange, or margaritas like “Beso Margarita,” made with tequila blanco or mezcal, lime, and agave.

Blu Pointe | 120 Front Street

Blu Pointe serves locally influenced, seasonal dishes prepared with hand-selected ingredients. Their menu features seafood specialties like steamed PEI mussels, seared scallops, and littleneck clams on the half-shell. Sushi lovers can indulge in creations like the crispy tuna sushi and the Blu Pointe roll, while those craving land-based options can savor dishes like the French onion burger and pan-roasted chicken.

Captain Jake’s Restaurant | 40 Front Street

Inspired by the seafaring adventures of beloved family member Uncle Jake, Captain Jake’s Restaurant offers a dining experience steeped in the flavors of New England. The menu, curated by Chef Bill Ranke, features a selection of fresh seafood—including oysters, clams, and shrimp—alongside hearty soups, appetizers, and main courses such as filet mignon and stuffed pork chop. The restaurant also offers a raw bar featuring fresh selections, along with specialty drinks and desserts.

Jet Set Tiki Bar | 50 Front Street

Drawing inspiration from the heyday of tiki culture, the Jet Set Tiki Bar offers a tropical escape that brings together fruit-forward craft cocktails and Asian-inspired cuisine. The beach-inspired bar’s interior features lush foliage, with seating both indoors and outdoors overlooking the water. They serve up an array of refreshing cocktails and frozen drinks such as the classic Mai Tai, a blend of rum, lime juice, orange liqueur, and orgeat syrup, and Navy Grog, featuring rum, lime juice, and honey, along with tempting food options like coconut shrimp and cold sesame noodles.

Primo Waterfront | 50 Front Street

Primo Waterfront brings coastal Italian cuisine to a light and airy spot featuring an outdoor bar and dining space with over 170 seats. Their menu features a raw bar with oysters and shrimp cocktail, salads like apple and Brussels sprouts, a variety of pasta dishes such as squid ink tagliolini and sweet sausage gnocchi, and other offerings like crispy calamari, Caesar nero, and swordfish spiedini.

Hudson Taco | 27 Water Street

Located in the historic West Shore Train Station, built in 1909, Hudson Taco serves an array of Mexican cuisine. This includes a variety of tacos such as cola pork carnitas with pickled onion, baja fish with lager-battered cod and Chinese mustard mayo, and Korean BBQ short rib with Asian slaw and sriracha honey ginger. Their appetizers include dishes like the guacamole trio with salsa verde and roja and grilled octopus with lobster, tomato, and avocado salsa. They also offer a local collaboration beer, the “aMAÍZing” corn lager, made with Newburgh Brewing Company.

Midnight Ferry | 12 Front Street

Midnight Ferry offers a range of ice cream treats and beverages. Their menu includes options like the “Coooookie Shake” made with Cookie Monster ice cream, house-made maple whipped cream, and cookie dough chunks, and the “Midnight Ferry Classic Sundae” featuring all-natural vanilla soft serve, hot fudge, and homemade whipped cream. They also provide custom cakes for any occasion and a selection of coffee and beverages like smooth Lavazza espresso and homemade lemonade. Midnight Ferry has also collaborated with Newburgh-based custom fabrication company Murmuration Inc. to build out the back side of their building to create a 25-seat patio on the waterfront and a sit-down, indoor dessert bar (all opening in early June).

Pamela’s on the Hudson | 1 Park Place

This woman-owned business sources fresh, seasonal ingredients for its menu, which includes tapas like cauliflower bites and tuna tartare, garden-fresh salads, and entrees ranging from honey garlic citrus pan-seared salmon to grilled New York strip steak. Specializing in both dinner and brunch, Pamela’s caters to various tastes with options like classic eggs benedict, crispy chicken & waffle, and vegan entrees.

Cafe Pitti | 40 Front Street

A cozy Italian cafe, Cafe Pitti offers a selection of freshly brewed coffees, homemade pastries, and authentic Italian dishes. The spot boasts a three-season patio where guests can enjoy dishes ranging from pizzas and paninis to oven-baked pastas and seasonal specials. Their menu includes fresh and in-season soups, appetizers, salads, seafood, steak, and pizza options. Guests can also explore wine, craft beer, and sangria pairings to complement their meal.

The River Grill | 40 Front Street

The River Grill offers American eclectic cuisine, featuring steaks, chops, seafood, pastas, and fresh raw bar selections. Notable menu items include filet mignon au poivre finished with peppercorn sauce, linguine Fra Diavolo with shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, calamari, and half lobster tail in spicy plum tomato sauce, and stuffed Atlantic salmon. And the drink menu features a variety of cocktails—including the Smoked Old Fashioned with Redemption Bourbon, maple syrup, black walnut, and orange bitters.

Pizza Shop | 27 Water Street

The Pizza Shop’s website describes itself as “old-school,” but not “old-fashioned,” and it shows in the menu. Start your meal with appetizers such as rice balls, meatball sliders, buffalo calamari, or golden mozzarella bombs. Dive into their signature pizzas, available in both round and square pies, with toppings like buffalo chicken or sausage and pepper. If you’re craving something lighter, indulge in their fresh salads or sandwiches. And don’t miss out on their pasta dishes and desserts.

Hudson River Adventures: Pride of the Hudson | 4 Washington Street

Providing scenic boat tours along the Hudson River, Hudson River Adventures offers visitors an opportunity to admire landmarks such as Washington’s Headquarters, Mount Beacon, and Bannerman Island aboard the Pride of the Hudson, an 85-foot cruise vessel that departs from Pride’s Landing. They offer different types of cruises throughout the season, available every day of the week.

Riverview Salon & Medspa | 6 Front Street

A full-service salon and medical spa located near the waterfront, Riverview Salon & Medspa offers a range of beauty and wellness services. Their offerings include MedSpa treatments like microneedling, spa services such as massages and facials using SkinCeuticals products, and salon services ranging from haircuts and styling to nail treatments. Riverview also offers advanced medical procedures like botox, fillers, and laser skin treatments.