Art and Adventure in Putnam County

A family day trip to Putnam County is sure to satisfy parents who are craving culture and excited kids who need room to roam.

Magazzino in Cold Spring is a museum exclusively dedicated to Italian art. Learn about art movements like Arte Povera of the 1960s, then pay a visit to the pack of adorable Sardinian donkeys who call the museum home.

The natural world defines Manitoga, the 75-acre former Garrison home of prominent American industrial designer Russel Wright. Dragon Rock, his experimental home and studio, stuns with stone and boulder floors, a massive tree trunk at its center, and views of a 35-foot waterfall.

click to enlarge Manitoga, Russel Wright's former home in Garrison.

Boscobel House and Gardens is known for its expansive views of the Hudson River, Constitution Marsh, and the US Military Academy at West Point. Take in the sights of the historic Federal-style home, then explore the property's gardens, orchard, sculpture garden, and hiking trails.

