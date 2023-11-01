Businesses & Destinations Near New Paltz

click to enlarge Whitecliff Vineyard

For every major Ulster County town, there is an ever-brightening constellation of nearby communities. As New Paltz has grown in popularity and prosperity, so too have Gardiner, Highland, Kerhonkson, and Stone Ridge—offering locals and visitors a bounty of thriving businesses that call the Shawangunk Mountains home.



Whitecliff Vineyard

331 Mckinstry Road, Gardiner, NY, (845) 255-4613, whitecliffwine.com

We're all about wine. The tasting room vibe is mellow, the view of the Gunks is spectacular, and the staff focus is on wine education for those who want it. Whitecliff is a beautiful and relaxing spot to finish a day of hiking on the Shawangunk Ridge, to gather with friends, or simply to discover the high quality of Hudson Valley wines." Since 1999 we've been open and winning more international awards than any other producer in the Hudson Valley. Now with two locations, one in Gardiner (our home base) and one in Hudson, both open year round. Stop in for one of our many food popups (all listed on the website events page) and see why we keep winning awards for Best Winery and Best Wine in the Hudson Valley.



Studio 89

89 Vineyard Avenue Highland, NY (845) 594-7807 studio89hv.com

Support local artists and makers with your holiday shopping. Shop for pottery, jewelry, cards, soap, candles, prints, and art, all created by Hudson Valley/Catskills artists and artisans. November 1 through December 31. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Online shopping/shipping available at Studio89hv.com or IG @studio89hv.



The Starlite Motel

5938 Route 209, Kerhonkson, NY (845) 626-7350 thestarlitemotel.com

The Starlite Motel is a 1960's motor lodge located in Kerhonkson at the foot of the Catskills in the Hudson Valley. A lovingly renovated boutique property with 16 cozy rooms. A short distance from Minnewaska State Park and some of the most exciting hiking, skiing, biking and climbing around. The Starlite hosts events throughout the year that bring local chefs, delicious drinks and fun times to the property. The Starlite is truly an oasis of hospitality!



Sun Creek Center

8 Sun Creek Lane Stone Ridge, NY (845) 687-6341 suncreekcenter.com

Sun Creek Center offers Healing Arts services in a homelike atmosphere. Introducing some of our new practitioners: Dr. Erin Kumpf, DACM, L.Ac, offering fertility and hormone health support with acupuncture/herbs and Christopher Chamberlin, LMHC, NCC offering group and individual therapy including Psychedelic/Ketamine assisted therapies.



The Roost

3542 Main Street, Stone Ridge, NY, theroostinstoneridge.com

Fresh homemade cooking, serving 8am-8pm. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Serving omelettes, skillets, pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more. We offer vegetarian and vegan options, daily specials, craft beers, and wine. Visit our website to view our complete menu and place an online order. We can also be found on Facebook.



Dawn's Dog Boarding & Rondout Valley Pet Care

4009 Atwood Road, Stone Ridge, NY, (845) 706-8447 rondoutvalleypetcare.com

The Hudson Valley's premier dog boarding service. Our serene, dog centered home is a place for your dog to lounge, have plenty of playtime, daily walks and swimming in the summertime! We also offer dog walking within 10 miles of Stone Ridge and pet sitting for all of your pets.